Satrang Art Gallery to organize a unique solo exhibition on August 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Satrang Art Gallery would organize a unique solo exhibition titled "Na Maloom Ishtihari" by the contemporary visual artist Ghulam Hussain, opening on August 22.

Ghulam Hussain is a contemporary visual artist from the city of Hyderabad, Sindh, a home to the world's oldest civilization called Indus Valley Civilization, Pakistan.

He is a trained miniaturist from National College of Arts Lahore, Pakistan, works with high and low craft art to represent the beauty within stark contrasts of what is considered as we high and low.

Hussain's work is distinct due to its technique and simplicity, opening up a range of possibilities both for the artist and its viewers.

Going back to his roots in Pakistan's province of Sindh, Hussain is challenging the notion of the high craft by integrating forms of low-craft, such as weaving and brick building, with the miniature style of painting.

Ajrak and Sindhi Topi are the symbols of Sindhi's culture and civilization for thousands of years, connected to the civilization of Mohen jo Daro built around 2500 BCE.

Ajrak, basically, is a name given to unique block print shawls. Sindhi culture display special designs and pattern in these shawls,rali, charpai weaving and bed sheets which associate Hussain to his childhood memories.

Inspired by children's sensibilities and recollection, Hussain constructs his images like the pattern weaved through in paper on canvas.

His work deals with the idea of folk art and the innocence of expression both combined and blended in a new manner.