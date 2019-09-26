Satrang Art Gallery To Organize "KB17 Catalogue Launch" On Sept 28

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Satrang Art Gallery would organize opening ceremony of "KB17 Catalogue Launch" at Nazara Lounge on September 28 to give easy access to new audiences and also bring into discussion Karachi's history.

A panel discussion would share the context and journey of this important milestone of the first Karachi Biennale.

Amin Gulgee and Nilofur Farrukh would elaborate the first Karachi Biennale in conversation with Asma Rashid Khan.

Amin Gulgee is an artist and curator living and working in Karachi. He received a BA in Art History and Economics from Yale University, USA in 1987 and won the Conger B.

Goodyear Fine Arts Award for his senior thesis on Moghul gardens. He works primarily in sculpture, installation and performance.

His solo exhibitions include "7" Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Roma Capitale, Rome, Italy and "7.7"�Mattatoio, Rome, Italy (2018); "Walking on the Moon" Wei-Ling Contemporary, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2015); "Washed Upon the Shore" Canvas Gallery, Karachi, Pakistan (2015); "Through the Looking Glass" Alliance fran�aise de New Delhi, India (2013); "Looking for the Magic Center" ArtSpace Dubai, UAE (2009); "Drawing the Line" Galeri Petronas, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2008); Museu da Agua Lisbon, Portugal (2003); Gallery of the IMF, Washington, DC, USA (2000) and Peterborough Museum, UK (1999).

Amin Gulgee has curated numerous group exhibitions at his eponymous noncommercial gallery in Karachi and elsewhere and was Chief Curator of the inaugural Karachi Biennale in 2017.

Gulgee's work is in important international collections and he has received numerous awards, including the President's Pride of Performance in 2005, one of Pakistan's highest civilian honors.

Nilofur Farrukh, the writer is an art critic and curator. Her work covers art criticism, art history, curatorial projects, art education and art activism. She has been regularly contributing to national and international journals.