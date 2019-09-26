UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Satrang Art Gallery To Organize "KB17 Catalogue Launch" On Sept 28

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:03 PM

Satrang Art Gallery to organize

Satrang Art Gallery would organize opening ceremony of "KB17 Catalogue Launch" at Nazara Lounge on September 28 to give easy access to new audiences and also bring into discussion Karachi's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Satrang Art Gallery would organize opening ceremony of "KB17 Catalogue Launch" at Nazara Lounge on September 28 to give easy access to new audiences and also bring into discussion Karachi's history.

A panel discussion would share the context and journey of this important milestone of the first Karachi Biennale.

Amin Gulgee and Nilofur Farrukh would elaborate the first Karachi Biennale in conversation with Asma Rashid Khan.

Amin Gulgee is an artist and curator living and working in Karachi. He received a BA in Art History and Economics from Yale University, USA in 1987 and won the Conger B.

Goodyear Fine Arts Award for his senior thesis on Moghul gardens. He works primarily in sculpture, installation and performance.

His solo exhibitions include "7" Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Roma Capitale, Rome, Italy and "7.7"�Mattatoio, Rome, Italy (2018); "Walking on the Moon" Wei-Ling Contemporary, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2015); "Washed Upon the Shore" Canvas Gallery, Karachi, Pakistan (2015); "Through the Looking Glass" Alliance fran�aise de New Delhi, India (2013); "Looking for the Magic Center" ArtSpace Dubai, UAE (2009); "Drawing the Line" Galeri Petronas, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2008); Museu da Agua Lisbon, Portugal (2003); Gallery of the IMF, Washington, DC, USA (2000) and Peterborough Museum, UK (1999).

Amin Gulgee has curated numerous group exhibitions at his eponymous noncommercial gallery in Karachi and elsewhere and was Chief Curator of the inaugural Karachi Biennale in 2017.

Gulgee's work is in important international collections and he has received numerous awards, including the President's Pride of Performance in 2005, one of Pakistan's highest civilian honors.

Nilofur Farrukh, the writer is an art critic and curator. Her work covers art criticism, art history, curatorial projects, art education and art activism. She has been regularly contributing to national and international journals.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India USA IMF Education Washington UAE Dubai Fine Peterborough Roma New Delhi Rome Kuala Lumpur Lisbon Alliance Italy United Kingdom Portugal Malaysia Rashid Khan September 2017 2015 2018 From Share

Recent Stories

South Punjab not hit by dengue,says CM health advi ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir issue in spotlight at GCC-Pak ministerial ..

7 minutes ago

Asian markets flat after upbeat Trump trade commen ..

7 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Take Peacemakers to Donbas - Luka ..

7 minutes ago

Three Pakistan boxers to compete in Asian Junior B ..

7 minutes ago

WHO donates medicines, surgical equipment for quak ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.