UrduPoint.com

Satrang Gallery Exhibits Shakespeare's Famous "Stages Of Life"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Satrang Gallery exhibits Shakespeare's famous "Stages of Life"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Satrang Gallery on Wednesday showcased exhibition titled "Life in a play" that depicted artworks and paintings highlighting Shakespeare's stages of life.

The exhibition displayed artwork of the two artists namely Minaa Mohsin and Farazeh Syed aimed at depicting the feminist version within these scenes to highlight female dynamism – passion, creativity, assertiveness.

"Sometimes playfully depicted and framed, sometimes more intense, these paintings narrate the story of each unique character," said an official of the Gallery.

According to Satrang Gallery, these two brilliant painters have each created vibrant scenes for audiences and viewers to sink into the unheard melodies of Shakespeare's unmatched worldly wisdom.

These vignettes or slices of life were like the moving parts of a play, at times absurd or dramatic, sometimes contradictory, coming together to create a complete journey.

The official further briefed that a large number of people visited the exhibition from various walks of life including students,and old citizens also with maintaining proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).

He said Shakespeare's plays always attracted a people portraying a real picture of life with colourful images by artists or painters.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarci ..

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarcity locally, regionally and glo ..

14 minutes ago
 Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year i ..

Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year in December ?

14 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday ca ..

Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday cake on his wife's birthday

27 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lak ..

Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lakki Marwat

39 minutes ago
 UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches â€˜Imagining ..

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches â€˜Imagining Your Futureâ€™ initiative

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.