Satrang Gallery organizes 'The Script of Gesture' exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Satrang Gallery Tuesday opened an exhibition titled 'The Script of Gesture' featuring the works of Aisha Abid Hussain, Faizan Riedinger, Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Ali Talpur and Sabah Hussain.

Curator Director Zahra Khan said Satrang Gallery is honored to exhibit the works of five acclaimed artists who have exhibited internationally and made the country proud.

The foundations of art-making are the mark and the line.

Those preliminary gestures that eventually build an artwork through layers and time. Mark making, lines and gestures enable the artists to create. Initial sketches, concept notes, or scribbles of concentration lead to masterpieces.

They contain power, enthusiasm and intent and create a language of their own, containing messages for the viewer. These marks, lines and gestures create patterns scripts and language and the resulting artworks create powerful visual languages communicating at different sensory levels, engulfing the viewer.

"Another senior artist Mohammad Ali Talpur has also shown with us in 2014 and his work is now in the public collections of the British Museum and the Queensland Museum. Faizan Riedinger, a multi-talented artist, has done residencies and shows in Japan," she added.

Founder Director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan has said Satrang Gallery is proud to present 'The Script of Gesture' exhibition. "We first showcased the works of Ghulam Mohammad in 2014 as a recent graduate. We were thrilled when soon after he went on to win the prestigious Jameel prize of the Victoria and Albert Museum and to date, he is the only Pakistani to have won this international award," she added.

She said, "We have further successfully shown the very talented Aisha Abid Hussain who won the Haji Sharif award in miniature painting along with that senior artist Sabah Husain who has exhibited extensively in Japan and UK."