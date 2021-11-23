UrduPoint.com

Satrang Gallery Organizes 'The Script Of Gesture' Exhibition

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:33 PM

Satrang Gallery organizes 'The Script of Gesture' exhibition

Satrang Gallery Tuesday opened an exhibition titled 'The Script of Gesture' featuring the works of Aisha Abid Hussain, Faizan Riedinger, Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Ali Talpur and Sabah Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Satrang Gallery Tuesday opened an exhibition titled 'The Script of Gesture' featuring the works of Aisha Abid Hussain, Faizan Riedinger, Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Ali Talpur and Sabah Hussain.

Curator Director Zahra Khan said Satrang Gallery is honored to exhibit the works of five acclaimed artists who have exhibited internationally and made the country proud.

The foundations of art-making are the mark and the line.

Those preliminary gestures that eventually build an artwork through layers and time. Mark making, lines and gestures enable the artists to create. Initial sketches, concept notes, or scribbles of concentration lead to masterpieces.

They contain power, enthusiasm and intent and create a language of their own, containing messages for the viewer. These marks, lines and gestures create patterns scripts and language and the resulting artworks create powerful visual languages communicating at different sensory levels, engulfing the viewer.

"Another senior artist Mohammad Ali Talpur has also shown with us in 2014 and his work is now in the public collections of the British Museum and the Queensland Museum. Faizan Riedinger, a multi-talented artist, has done residencies and shows in Japan," she added.

Founder Director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan has said Satrang Gallery is proud to present 'The Script of Gesture' exhibition. "We first showcased the works of Ghulam Mohammad in 2014 as a recent graduate. We were thrilled when soon after he went on to win the prestigious Jameel prize of the Victoria and Albert Museum and to date, he is the only Pakistani to have won this international award," she added.

She said, "We have further successfully shown the very talented Aisha Abid Hussain who won the Haji Sharif award in miniature painting along with that senior artist Sabah Husain who has exhibited extensively in Japan and UK."

Related Topics

Pakistan Victoria Lead United Kingdom Japan Rashid Khan

Recent Stories

UK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test B ..

UK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test Before Visiting Crowded Places

1 minute ago
 Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoi ..

Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoid follow-on

1 minute ago
 Lukoil Discovered Oil Field in Mexico With Reserve ..

Lukoil Discovered Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels

1 minute ago
 France urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia 'w ..

France urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia 'without delay'

2 minutes ago
 98 candidates register for Libya's presidential po ..

98 candidates register for Libya's presidential poll

5 minutes ago
 LFOVK condemns arrests human rights activist in II ..

LFOVK condemns arrests human rights activist in IIOK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.