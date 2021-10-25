(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Satrang Gallery has made all preparations to showcase an exhibition titled "Life in a play" on Oct 27 (Wednesday) where it would depict artworks and paintings highlighting Shakespeare's stages of life.

The exhibition was displaying artwork of the two artists namely Minaa Mohsin and Farazeh Syed who aimed to depict the feminist version within these scenes, either directly or through representation, in order to highlight female dynamism – passion, creativity, assertiveness.

"Sometimes playfully depicted and framed, sometimes more intense, these paintings narrate the story of each unique character," said an official of the Gallery.

According to Satrang Gallery, these two brilliant painters have each created vibrant scenes for audiences and viewers to sink into the unheard melodies of Shakespeare's unmatched worldly wisdom.

These vignettes or slices of life were like the moving parts of a play, at times absurd or dramatic, sometimes contradictory, coming together to create a complete journey, said the Gallery official.