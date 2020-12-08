Satrang Gallery To Organize An Exhibition Titled "Histories Within Amber Arifeen & Marjan Baniasadi"

Satrang art Gallery will hold an exhibition titled "Histories Within Amber Arifeen and Marjan Baniasadi" on December 9 at Sarena Hotel

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Satrang art Gallery will hold an exhibition titled "Histories Within Amber Arifeen and Marjan Baniasadi" on December 9 at Sarena Hotel. The exhibition is being arranged to highlights the layers of customs, histories, perceptions and narratives that are absorbed and embodied by new generations.

These past customs and inherited perspectives become visible in behaviours and traditions. Different Objects will be displayed like intricate Persian rugs, which Marjan Baniasadi sees as the historical recorders of time.

Ancient Persian tapestries and rugs and floral images and paintings will also be displayed, an organizer told on Tuesday.He said that Amber Arifeen's bold and multi-layered paintings which explore and challenge the prevalent historical would be exhibited.He said that through the paintings and sculptures on display, viewers will have the opportunity to explore the threads of historical references and life experiences that the artists have intertwined through their works.