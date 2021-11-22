Satrang Gallery to organize exhibition 'The Script of Gesture' on Nov 23

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Satrang Art Gallery would organize an exhibition titled 'The Script of Gesture' on November 23.

Diplomat Lis Rosenholm would be guest of honour on the occasion. Satrang Gallery Curator Zahra Khan, Director Asma Rashid Khan, art enthusiasts and people from different walks of life would also participate in the ceremony.

The artwork of Aisha Abid, Faizan Reidinger, Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Ali Talpur and Sabah Hussain would be displayed at the exhibition.

In the exhibition, COVID-19 SOP's would be strictly observed by wearing mask and keeping distance.

