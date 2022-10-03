UrduPoint.com

Satrang To Hold Art Exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani' On Oct 4

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Satrang to hold art exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani' on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Satrang art gallery will organize an art exbhition titled 'Dastan Kisa Kahani' on October 4 (Tuesday) with an aim to shed light on preserving paper record in the form of hardcopy in the era of digitalization.

'Dastan Kisa Kahani' is a solo show by Hassnain Awais, who used watercolor, oil paints, digital print, kitchen lithography and pencils in his mesmerizing and intricate work which had sensational outlook, said a news release.

The exhibition would start at 5 p.m. and culminated at 7 p.m.

More Stories From Pakistan

