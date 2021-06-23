Satrang To Organize An Exhibition "Borrowed Feathers" On June 26

Satrang Gallery would organize "Borrowed Feathers," an exhibition of Imran Hunzai and Nizakat Ali Depar, opening on 26 June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Satrang Gallery would organize "Borrowed Feathers," an exhibition of Imran Hunzai and Nizakat Ali Depar, opening on 26 June.

Curator Satrang Zahra Khan told APP that the exhibition will be on view for a month.

She said COVID-19 SoPs wearing mask and social distancing will be strictly observed at the venue.

The opening ceremony would also be attended by Director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan.

At a time when the preservation of depleting eco-systems and the natural balance in the environment is increasingly paramount, this exhibition presents a series of paintings and sculptures of birds and beasts.

The exhibition considers the damaging impact of human behavior, including over expansion and greed, as we encroach further and further upon the natural world. The opening ceremony of month long exhibition would be attended by art enthusiasts, diplomats and people from different walks of life.