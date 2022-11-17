SATRC exemplary platform of sub-regional digital cooperation, mutual assistance: Amir Azeem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) has said that the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators' Council (SATRC) is an exemplary platform of sub-regional digital cooperation and mutual assistance.

He said this while attending the 25th anniversary of the SATRC held in Tehran, said a news release received here on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman PTA congratulated the members and APT leadership for the outstanding achievements of the council over the last two and a half decades. The forum has imparted collective knowledge and regulatory experience of nine South Asian countries in a structured and efficient manner for the past 25 years.

The chairman reaffirmed PTA's commitment to the council affairs and highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration in addressing common challenges of the region.

The annual meeting has been organized by the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) and hosted by the Communications Regulatory Authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CRA).

Heads of the regulators from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as delegates and industry executives, attended the meeting.

Chairman PTA also participated as a panelist in the Regulators Roundtable Session on "Universal and Meaningful Connectivity", sharing digital profile of Pakistan and future plans to bridge the digital divide and ensure provision of seamless connectivity to the people of Pakistan.

It may be further added that, SATRC is a sub-regional cooperation forum of the telecommunication regulators, operating under the umbrella of APT. It is a platform to discuss and coordinate mutually agreed issues related to telecom/ICT, by forming joint working groups, as part of the broader actions plans.

PTA is among the founding members of the forum and also the current chair of SATRC Working Group on Policy, Regulation and Services.