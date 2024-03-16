Saturday last day to submit nomination papers for Senate Elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Saturday is the last day for the submission of nomination papers for the Senate Elections and so far eight candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submitted their nomination papers for Technocrat seats, said the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission.

He said that more than 50 candidates have submitted papers for Senate Elections. Senate elections will be held by secret ballot, Provincial Election Commissioner said, adding, members of KP Assembly would exercise their right to vote.

Nomination papers can be submitted till 4 pm on today (Saturday), said Provincial Election Commission spokesperson. Azam Khan Swati and Syed Irshad Hussain have submitted their papers for the Senate Technocrat seats, the spokesperson said.

Irfan Saleem, Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed have submitted their papers for the general seats, the spokesperson disclosed.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Azhar Qazi Mashwani have also submitted their papers for the general seats, said the spokesperson.

He said Elections for 7 general, 2 technocrats and scholars and 2 reserved seats for women will be held on April 2.

The list of those who have submitted nomination papers will be published tomorrow (Sunday), spokesperson said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done till March 19, Election Commission spokesperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

Appeals against acceptance and rejection of documents can be filed till March 21 and appeals will be decided by March 25, Election Commission spokesperson, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disclosed.