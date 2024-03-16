Saturday Last Day To Submit Nomination Papers For Senate Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Saturday is the last day for the submission of nomination papers for the Senate Elections and so far eight candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submitted their nomination papers for Technocrat seats, said the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission.
He said that more than 50 candidates have submitted papers for Senate Elections. Senate elections will be held by secret ballot, Provincial Election Commissioner said, adding, members of KP Assembly would exercise their right to vote.
Nomination papers can be submitted till 4 pm on today (Saturday), said Provincial Election Commission spokesperson. Azam Khan Swati and Syed Irshad Hussain have submitted their papers for the Senate Technocrat seats, the spokesperson said.
Irfan Saleem, Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed have submitted their papers for the general seats, the spokesperson disclosed.
Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Azhar Qazi Mashwani have also submitted their papers for the general seats, said the spokesperson.
He said Elections for 7 general, 2 technocrats and scholars and 2 reserved seats for women will be held on April 2.
The list of those who have submitted nomination papers will be published tomorrow (Sunday), spokesperson said.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done till March 19, Election Commission spokesperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.
Appeals against acceptance and rejection of documents can be filed till March 21 and appeals will be decided by March 25, Election Commission spokesperson, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disclosed.
Recent Stories
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari steps into political, presidential spotlight7 minutes ago
-
BISE to ban appointment of low grade inspectors in examinations centers7 minutes ago
-
Special squads making efforts to prevent one-wheeling: CTO27 minutes ago
-
Residents gather for suhoor, celebrating Ramazan with family and friends27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day: Youth unite in declaration of love, unity for nation27 minutes ago
-
Six passengers hurt as van overturned37 minutes ago
-
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary50 minutes ago
-
15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding57 minutes ago
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, 8kg drugs recovered57 minutes ago
-
Father killed,son injured in firing incident57 minutes ago
-
Over 188,377 ration bags distributed under Negahban Ramazan Package in Rwp division1 hour ago
-
Modi govt outlaws 2 more pro-freedom parties in IIOJK, extends ban on JKLF for another 5 years1 hour ago