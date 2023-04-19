QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Wednesday said that the intelligence revelations made by the former Governor of Occupied Kashmir Satya Pal Malik regarding Pulwama proved that Pakistan was innocent and Modi was being involved in a deep conspiracy against Pakistan.

Satya Pal has openly accused the Indian fascist ruler Narendra Modi and said that the BJP's rule is a threat to the peace of the region.

In a statement issued here, Senator Abdul Qadir said that Satya Pal Malik's accusation against Modi was actually not an accusation but proof of Pakistan's innocence.

He said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and believed in developing balanced and positive relations with its neighbouring countries saying that the incident of Pulwama might be a reaction to the atrocities committed by the Indian rulers in Kashmir.

He said that the residents of Occupied Kashmir were continuing their struggle for the end of Indian rule saying that Pakistan has never fueled the burning separatist situation inside India.

Regarding Indian behavior against Pakistan, he said that be it the Kolkata tragedy or the Pulwama tragedy, it was an indication of the negative politics and policies of the Indian rulers.

He said that BJP believed in politics of hatred, bigotry and division and Modi's politics reflected this political philosophy saying that whenever Indian politicians have to enter the field of action regarding elections, they introduced hateful anti-Pakistan narratives.

He said that the same hatred brought the two nuclear forces to the brink of destruction several times. Satya Pal's allegations actually showed the face of India's hateful politics.

