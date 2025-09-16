SAU, ABM Join Hands to Boost Biosafety Standards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has joined hands with the Association for Bio Risk Management (ABM) Pakistan to strengthen biosafety measures and create safer research environments across its laboratories.

A delegation of ABM led by Executi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has joined hands with the Association for Bio Risk Management (ABM) Pakistan to strengthen biosafety measures and create safer research environments across its laboratories.

A delegation of ABM led by Executive Director Dr. Asghar Ali called on SAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal to review progress on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year. Under the partnership, ABM will supply biosafety equipment, training resources and capacity-building programs for faculty, students as well as laboratory staff.

As part of the initiative, ABM has already upgraded the Molecular Parasitology and Veterinary Medicine laboratories, providing advanced biosafety materials, laboratory equipment and installing an incinerator at the Department of Veterinary Parasitology.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Siyal lauded ABM’s efforts and underlined the importance of sustained investment in laboratory safety, urging further upgrades and expanded training programs.

Prof. Dr. M. Bachal Bhutto, Chairman of the department, termed the installation of the incinerator “a crucial milestone” for the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program and its accreditation, adding that it will also enable safe disposal of hazardous waste from pathology, surgery and poultry science labs.

Responding to this, Dr. Asghar Ali assured that ABM would continue upgrading additional laboratories and confirmed two biosafety training sessions would be conducted within the next two months. The meeting was attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi and others.