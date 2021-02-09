UrduPoint.com
SAU Academic Activities Remains Continue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The academic activities in all departments of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam remained continued with strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure against COVID-19.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari Tuesday visited various departments of the campus and reviewed the arrangements being made by the university management regarding continuation of academic activities with safety measures.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and attendance of students in the classes adding that the large number of attendance of students was indicating their sincerity of acquiring knowledge from faculty members.

Talking to students, he advised them to complete 75 percent attendance otherwise their examination forms will not be accepted.

He also advised them to pay full attention towards their studies and take advantage of standardized education being imparted to them by the faculty members so that they could be able to bear the future responsibilities in this world of competition.

