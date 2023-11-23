Open Menu

SAU Academic Council Approves Addition Of Word “technology” In Name Of Faculty Of Agricultural Engineering

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The Academic Council of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) approved the addition of the word “technology” in the name of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, while the new department was approved in the Faculty of Social Sciences

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023)

The 80th meeting of the Academic Council was held at the University's Senate Hall here Thursday, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri. In the meeting, various agendas regarding academic and departmentalization were discussed.

After introducing various new degree programs in the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, the Council approved the addition of the word “technology” for faculty and suggested the name "Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology”, while A new department was approved in the name of “Agri-Business and Management” for the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, as well the undergraduate admission policy for the academic year 2023-24 was also approved.

During the meeting, various agendas regarding student scholarships, curriculum, degree programs, up-gradation of the departments and academic matters of the University and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus were discussed.

A large number of Deans of various Faculties and Chairmen of Departments and Heads of administrative Departments attended the meeting.

