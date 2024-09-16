SAU Achieves Accreditation For 9 Departments From NAEAC
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has achieved a remarkable milestone, with nine of its academic departments receiving accreditation from the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad. This recognition comes as a testament to the university's excellence in education and modernization of its programs.
According to the University spokesperson, the NAEAC team, under the leadership of Dr. Fayyaz Hassan Sahi, conducted a thorough inspection of the Crop Production, Crop Protection and Social Sciences faculties. The team lauded the educational and research efforts of these departments, acknowledging their contributions by awarding accreditation.
The accredited departments include Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Extension, Bio-technology, Crop Physiology, Entomology, Horticulture, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Plant Pathology and Plant Protection.
Two of these departments earned the prestigious 'W' category classification, while the remaining seven were placed in the 'X' category.
In a certificate distribution ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, while commending the efforts of the department heads and faculty, emphasized the importance of continual improvement and innovation.
He stressed the need for providing students with cutting-edge educational and research facilities to ensure that SAU remains at the forefront of HEC rankings in the future. Dr. Mari also praised the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell Riasat Ali Kubar, for his pivotal role in this achievement.
At the ceremony, accreditation certificates were received by Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Nizamani, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Shah Nawaz Mari, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, Dr. Shehla Baloch, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Dr. Habib Magsi and Dr. Mehr-un-Nisa Narejo.
