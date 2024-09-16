Open Menu

SAU Achieves Accreditation For 9 Departments From NAEAC

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

SAU achieves accreditation for 9 departments from NAEAC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has achieved a remarkable milestone, with nine of its academic departments receiving accreditation from the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad. This recognition comes as a testament to the university's excellence in education and modernization of its programs.

According to the University spokesperson, the NAEAC team, under the leadership of Dr. Fayyaz Hassan Sahi, conducted a thorough inspection of the Crop Production, Crop Protection and Social Sciences faculties. The team lauded the educational and research efforts of these departments, acknowledging their contributions by awarding accreditation.

The accredited departments include Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Extension, Bio-technology, Crop Physiology, Entomology, Horticulture, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Plant Pathology and Plant Protection.

Two of these departments earned the prestigious 'W' category classification, while the remaining seven were placed in the 'X' category.

In a certificate distribution ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, while commending the efforts of the department heads and faculty, emphasized the importance of continual improvement and innovation.

He stressed the need for providing students with cutting-edge educational and research facilities to ensure that SAU remains at the forefront of HEC rankings in the future. Dr. Mari also praised the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell Riasat Ali Kubar, for his pivotal role in this achievement.

At the ceremony, accreditation certificates were received by Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Nizamani, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Shah Nawaz Mari, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, Dr. Shehla Baloch, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Dr. Habib Magsi and Dr. Mehr-un-Nisa Narejo.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Education Agriculture Imtiaz Ali HEC From Muharram

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

3 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

6 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

10 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan