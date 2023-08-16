Open Menu

SAU Admission Process To Start On Aug 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The process of admission to the undergraduate degree programme of Sindh Agriculture University and its constituted colleges and Sub Campus will be started on August 20, 2023

The SAU Director of Admissions informed here on Wednesday that interested candidates can download the online applications for admission to SAU and affiliated Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College, Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umer Kot from August 20, 2023.

The university management also decided to grant admissions to the youth of Balochistan and conduct a pre-entry test for the academic session 2023-24 in Quetta on October 22 along with Hyderabad, Sukkur and Umer Kot.

The university management also announced a five per cent discount on the admission fee for those who will apply for admission in Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College, Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umerkot. Besides, the university management has decided to grant hundred percent discounts in admission fee to female candidates and 25 percent to needy and deserving candidates in these affiliated colleges and sub-campus.

Meanwhile, the university spokesman informed that the university management has also decided to introduce BS degree programme in various market oriented disciplines in faculties as well as Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub-Campus Umer Kot.

