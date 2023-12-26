SAU, affiliated institutions to remain closed on Wednesday

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and its affiliated institutions will remain closed on Wednesday due to a public holiday announced by the interim Sindh Government

According to the university spokesperson, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and its associated Dokri and Khairpur colleges and sub campus Umerkot will remain closed on Wednesday 27th December 2023.