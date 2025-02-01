SAU, Agricultural Research, SWAT Collaborate On Soil Salinity Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with Agricultural Research Sindh and the World Bank-supported Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Project, has agreed to conduct joint research and trials to address increasing soil salinity and promote salt-tolerant crops in Sindh.
A delegation from Swat and Agricultural Research Sindh met with SAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, to discuss ongoing initiatives and future collaboration on tackling soil salinity challenges in the region.
The delegation was led by SWAT’s Soil Salinity Expert, Mr. Nabi Bux Jamro, along with key members of the project team.
During the meeting, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the need to reclaim saline and barren lands in Sindh for agricultural use.
He highlighted the critical role of academic, research, and scientific institutions in addressing this challenge.
He also expressed full support for the SWAT project’s objectives and reaffirmed SAU’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the SWAT team.
Nabi Bux Jamro underscored the importance of sustainable water management practices and effective salinity control to enhance agricultural productivity.
He noted that SWAT’s ongoing efforts aim to mitigate excessive water usage and the adverse effects of salinity, which are major obstacles to agricultural development in the region.
Syed Hassan Rashdi, Focal Person for SWAT’s Integrated Waterlogging and Salinity Program Research Component, provided an update on the project’s progress and its positive impact on improving agricultural practices and water management strategies across Sindh.
Additionally, Sanaullah Solangi, Deputy Director (Technical), Directorate General of Agricultural Research Sindh, highlighted the department’s technical strategies for addressing soil and water challenges, while Abdul Hafeez Memon, Senior Scientist (Soil Research), shared valuable insights on current soil salinity levels and excessive water conditions in Sindh.
These findings will serve as the foundation for developing practical strategies to assist farmers in combating soil degradation.
