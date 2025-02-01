Open Menu

SAU, Agricultural Research, SWAT Collaborate On Soil Salinity Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SAU, Agricultural Research, SWAT Collaborate on Soil Salinity Issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with Agricultural Research Sindh and the World Bank-supported Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Project, has agreed to conduct joint research and trials to address increasing soil salinity and promote salt-tolerant crops in Sindh.

A delegation from Swat and Agricultural Research Sindh met with SAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, to discuss ongoing initiatives and future collaboration on tackling soil salinity challenges in the region.

The delegation was led by SWAT’s Soil Salinity Expert, Mr. Nabi Bux Jamro, along with key members of the project team.

During the meeting, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the need to reclaim saline and barren lands in Sindh for agricultural use.

He highlighted the critical role of academic, research, and scientific institutions in addressing this challenge.

He also expressed full support for the SWAT project’s objectives and reaffirmed SAU’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the SWAT team.

Nabi Bux Jamro underscored the importance of sustainable water management practices and effective salinity control to enhance agricultural productivity.

He noted that SWAT’s ongoing efforts aim to mitigate excessive water usage and the adverse effects of salinity, which are major obstacles to agricultural development in the region.

Syed Hassan Rashdi, Focal Person for SWAT’s Integrated Waterlogging and Salinity Program Research Component, provided an update on the project’s progress and its positive impact on improving agricultural practices and water management strategies across Sindh.

Additionally, Sanaullah Solangi, Deputy Director (Technical), Directorate General of Agricultural Research Sindh, highlighted the department’s technical strategies for addressing soil and water challenges, while Abdul Hafeez Memon, Senior Scientist (Soil Research), shared valuable insights on current soil salinity levels and excessive water conditions in Sindh.

These findings will serve as the foundation for developing practical strategies to assist farmers in combating soil degradation.

Recent Stories

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

6 minutes ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

36 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Mar ..

Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

50 minutes ago
 UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

51 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to st ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations

2 hours ago
Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al K ..

Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

3 hours ago
 Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with c ..

Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan