SAU and DBC signs MOU to Combat Coastal Climate Change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and DBC will set up a joint knowledge Centre to mitigate the effects of climate change in the coastal areas of Sindh province, while the faculty and students will also be engaged in research to alleviate climate change.

The SAU and Delta Blue Carbon (DBC), an organization working on environment and climate change in coastal areas, formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and both institutions have agreed to conduct joint research in the coastal areas of Sindh to deal with climate changes.

According to the spokesman of University, the signing ceremony was held in the Senate Hall of the University, in which Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi and Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kanbhar on behalf of the University, while the Country Head and Chief Technical Officer of Delta Blue Carbon Alamgir Khan Gandapur and Chief Operations Officer Amanullah signed the agreement.

On this occasion, Alamgir Khan emphasized the primary objective of this MoU, highlighting its focus on engaging faculty and students in establishing a knowledge hub aimed at mitigating climate change in the coastal region of Sindh, Pakistan.

He further elaborated that the MoU would facilitate collaboration between Sindh Agriculture University and Delta Blue Carbon to identify innovative solutions for the environmental challenges faced by coastal biodiversity.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, in his remarks, expressed SAU's commitment to providing technical assistance in areas such as Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Fisheries, marine biodiversity, Livestock management and innovative interventions related to the socio-economic development of coastal communities.

“This collaborative effort specifically targets regions including Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal and Badin district as part of the Blue Carbon protection initiative,” he added. The event was attended by GIS field operator Abdullah, Chitra Lekha, faculty members, students, scholars and Delta Blue Carbon representatives.