SAU And HEC To Organize International Conference On CPEC
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and Higher education Commission of Pakistan will jointly organize a two-day international conference titled "CPEC, Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities and Sustainable Development" on December 30 and 31, 2024.
According to the conference secretary prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, renowned scholars, experts, researchers, policymakers and industrialists from across the country and abroad were expected to participate in the event.
