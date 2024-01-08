SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international humanitarian technology conference 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The first two-day International Humanitarian Technology Conference 2024 commenced in collaboration with the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Karachi Section here on Monday. The inaugural ceremony took place at the university's main auditorium hall.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of SAU Dr Fatah Mari highlighted the significant impact of technology not only in various sectors but also in agriculture.

He said that technology has an important role in facilitating agricultural practices, including land levelling, cultivation, weather, water systems, cattle breeding, marketing and even the implementation of GIS systems. He said that there is scope for private sector investment of around 400 billion rupees in the agriculture sector, which will help to improve research and a 5% increase in annual production per acre will also significantly increase the GDP of the country, and potentially reduce poverty and unemployment by up to 50% in the future.

The Chairman of the Sindh Higher education Commission Dr S.M Tariq Rafi said that the Sindh HEC support for research programs by providing grants to universities, faculties and professors. He acknowledged the ongoing efforts of institutions in the fields of research and production despite lagging behind developed countries in terms of outcomes. He also stressed the importance of guiding and overseeing the youth in their utilization of technology.

IEEE Karachi Section Head and National Professor Dr Bhawani Shankar said that Sindh Agriculture University has organized the first humanitarian technology conference in collaboration with IEEE. He said that IEEE is a professional forum which is working for the development of technology.

Professor Dr Asadullah Shah from the International Islamic University of Malaysia said that technology has significantly impacted human life with its innovations and successes. He highlighted how systems based on artificial intelligence not only retain pre-2021 data but also provide answers relevant to present-day questions in human society, including language, translations and various queries.

The conference was also addressed by various experts, including the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences Dr Aijaz Ali Khonharo, Director of ITC Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur and Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar. Furthermore, the Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Dr Khalil Ahmed Abupoto, Vice Chancellor of Sufi University Bhit Shah Dr Parveen Munshi, Pro Vice-Chancellor Sub Campus Umerkot Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Dr Falak Musa from Kenya, ProfAznan from Malaysia, Dr Azhar Ali Shah and the experts from University of Sindh, Mehran University Jamshoro, IBA Sukkur, NED University, Karachi University, IOBM Karachi, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur also participated in the event. Later in the technical session the experts also presented their papers.