SAU and IPCAAS sign MoUs to boost pomology research and sustainable fruit industry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the Research Institute of Pomology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPCAAS) have signed two pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to advance pomology research and promote sustainable fruit industry development. According to a SAU spokesperson, the first MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and Director General IPCAAS Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang, aimed at scientific collaboration in agricultural and pomology research. This agreement covers technical cooperation, staff exchange, postgraduate training and the industrialization of new technology.

Coordinators for this collaboration include Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and Dr. Niaz Ahmed Wahocho from SAU, along with Dr.

Zhou Zongshan and Dr. Cong Jianlin from IPCAAS. A Steering Committee, led by Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang in China and Prof. Dr. Fateh Mari in Pakistan, will oversee the cooperation achievements and seek funding for expert exchanges and arrangement of forum.

The second MoU, signed by Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli from SAU and Dr. Zhou Zongshan from IPCAAS, focuses on the establishment of the Sino-Pakistan Modern Demonstration Orchard. This agreement emphasizes bilateral technical cooperation through resource sharing and includes collaborative research, training, technical projects and academic publications.

Following the signing of the MoUs, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari, IPCAAS Director Prof. Dr. Zhou Zongshan and other experts from both institutions inaugurated the selected field for the demonstration orchard at SAU’s Malir Farm.