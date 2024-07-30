SAU And IPCAAS Sign MoUs To Boost Pomology Research And Sustainable Fruit Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the Research Institute of Pomology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPCAAS) have signed two pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to advance pomology research and promote sustainable fruit industry development. According to a SAU spokesperson, the first MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and Director General IPCAAS Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang, aimed at scientific collaboration in agricultural and pomology research. This agreement covers technical cooperation, staff exchange, postgraduate training and the industrialization of new technology
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the Research Institute of Pomology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPCAAS) have signed two pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to advance pomology research and promote sustainable fruit industry development. According to a SAU spokesperson, the first MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and Director General IPCAAS Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang, aimed at scientific collaboration in agricultural and pomology research. This agreement covers technical cooperation, staff exchange, postgraduate training and the industrialization of new technology.
Coordinators for this collaboration include Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and Dr. Niaz Ahmed Wahocho from SAU, along with Dr.
Zhou Zongshan and Dr. Cong Jianlin from IPCAAS. A Steering Committee, led by Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang in China and Prof. Dr. Fateh Mari in Pakistan, will oversee the cooperation achievements and seek funding for expert exchanges and arrangement of forum.
The second MoU, signed by Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli from SAU and Dr. Zhou Zongshan from IPCAAS, focuses on the establishment of the Sino-Pakistan Modern Demonstration Orchard. This agreement emphasizes bilateral technical cooperation through resource sharing and includes collaborative research, training, technical projects and academic publications.
Following the signing of the MoUs, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari, IPCAAS Director Prof. Dr. Zhou Zongshan and other experts from both institutions inaugurated the selected field for the demonstration orchard at SAU’s Malir Farm.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago