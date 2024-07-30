Open Menu

SAU And IPCAAS Sign MoUs To Boost Pomology Research And Sustainable Fruit Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 07:03 PM

SAU and IPCAAS sign MoUs to boost pomology research and sustainable fruit industry

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the Research Institute of Pomology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPCAAS) have signed two pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to advance pomology research and promote sustainable fruit industry development. According to a SAU spokesperson, the first MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and Director General IPCAAS Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang, aimed at scientific collaboration in agricultural and pomology research. This agreement covers technical cooperation, staff exchange, postgraduate training and the industrialization of new technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the Research Institute of Pomology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPCAAS) have signed two pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to advance pomology research and promote sustainable fruit industry development. According to a SAU spokesperson, the first MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and Director General IPCAAS Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang, aimed at scientific collaboration in agricultural and pomology research. This agreement covers technical cooperation, staff exchange, postgraduate training and the industrialization of new technology.

Coordinators for this collaboration include Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and Dr. Niaz Ahmed Wahocho from SAU, along with Dr.

Zhou Zongshan and Dr. Cong Jianlin from IPCAAS. A Steering Committee, led by Prof. Dr. Cheng Cungang in China and Prof. Dr. Fateh Mari in Pakistan, will oversee the cooperation achievements and seek funding for expert exchanges and arrangement of forum.

The second MoU, signed by Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli from SAU and Dr. Zhou Zongshan from IPCAAS, focuses on the establishment of the Sino-Pakistan Modern Demonstration Orchard. This agreement emphasizes bilateral technical cooperation through resource sharing and includes collaborative research, training, technical projects and academic publications.

Following the signing of the MoUs, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari, IPCAAS Director Prof. Dr. Zhou Zongshan and other experts from both institutions inaugurated the selected field for the demonstration orchard at SAU’s Malir Farm.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Exchange China Agriculture Malir From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan