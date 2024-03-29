SAU And ITC Signs MoU To Enhance Pakistan's Agricultural Exports
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 09:33 PM
In a proactive effort to bolster Pakistan's agricultural exports, meet international standards and address concerns in the global market, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the International Trade Center (ITC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to introduce an undergraduate degree program
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) In a proactive effort to bolster Pakistan's agricultural exports, meet international standards and address concerns in the global market, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the International Trade Center (ITC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to introduce an undergraduate degree program.
The primary aim of this initiative is to provide comprehensive training to youth, ensuring that the quality and safety of local agriculture and its by-products meet global standards, while a state-of-the-art testing laboratory will also be established at Sindh Agriculture University.
The signing ceremony of the agreement between the vice chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and the ITC provincial lead Rizwan Tariq was held in the senate hall of the University on Friday.
The International Trade Centre (ITC) will provide support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in agricultural and dairy farming ventures in the rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces. This assistance aims to train individuals to adhere to international standards and meet the demands of the global market through the Graduate Farm Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) program.
In his address, SAU VC Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized to enhance the quality of Pakistani agricultural goods and their derivatives.
SAU is introducing a new undergraduate degree program with the support of the International Trade Center, while the establishment of a laboratory with modern equipment will also be implemented in the university.
Rizwan Tariq highlighted the necessity of enhancing the quality of Pakistani products to address concerns raised by global markets. He mentioned the possibility of setbacks due to our consignments not meeting established standards.
He also stressed the potential of enhanced rural agricultural standards to play a pivotal role in alleviating poverty by fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises.
Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar, Director of Advanced Studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Chairman of the department of agronomy Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro and Director of IFST Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro among others delivered speeches during the event.
Recent Stories
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University
17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner
Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects
SBP extends facility of importing cash US$ till June 30
DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance
China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum
NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan
Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University34 seconds ago
-
17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner6 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance29 minutes ago
-
NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan40 minutes ago
-
Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah40 minutes ago
-
Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection44 minutes ago
-
Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO44 minutes ago
-
Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act44 minutes ago
-
Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets44 minutes ago
-
Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospital revamping project40 minutes ago