SAU And ITC Signs MoU To Enhance Pakistan's Agricultural Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 09:33 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) In a proactive effort to bolster Pakistan's agricultural exports, meet international standards and address concerns in the global market, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and the International Trade Center (ITC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to introduce an undergraduate degree program.

The primary aim of this initiative is to provide comprehensive training to youth, ensuring that the quality and safety of local agriculture and its by-products meet global standards, while a state-of-the-art testing laboratory will also be established at Sindh Agriculture University.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between the vice chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and the ITC provincial lead Rizwan Tariq was held in the senate hall of the University on Friday.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) will provide support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in agricultural and dairy farming ventures in the rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces. This assistance aims to train individuals to adhere to international standards and meet the demands of the global market through the Graduate Farm Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) program.

In his address, SAU VC Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized to enhance the quality of Pakistani agricultural goods and their derivatives.

SAU is introducing a new undergraduate degree program with the support of the International Trade Center, while the establishment of a laboratory with modern equipment will also be implemented in the university.

Rizwan Tariq highlighted the necessity of enhancing the quality of Pakistani products to address concerns raised by global markets. He mentioned the possibility of setbacks due to our consignments not meeting established standards.

He also stressed the potential of enhanced rural agricultural standards to play a pivotal role in alleviating poverty by fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar, Director of Advanced Studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Chairman of the department of agronomy Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro and Director of IFST Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro among others delivered speeches during the event.

