SAU and PARC to Collaborate on Climate-Resilient Farming & Technology Transfer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam agreed to further strengthen mutual collaboration in agricultural research, academic initiatives and applied projects.

The SAU spokesperson said on Wednesday that a high-level delegation led by Dr Attaullah Pathan, Director General, PARC-SARC, Karachi, called on the Vice Chancellor SAU, Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal at the university.

The delegation included the Director, PARC-SSRI Tandojam Juma Khan Bajkani, Deputy Director PARC-AZRI Umerkot Dr. Muhammad Siddique, Director PARC-WAWMI Tandojam Hamza Ali Samoon and Deputy Director Finance PARC-AZRI, Umerkot Muhammad Rizwan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal said Sindh’s agriculture and farming communities were facing serious challenges arising from climate change, water scarcity and soil fertility degradation.

He stressed that stronger partnerships between universities and research institutions were imperative to address these challenges effectively.

Dr Attaullah Pathan emphasized that PARC had already launched multiple research and development programs across the country, and the inclusion of Sindh’s universities and research bodies was of paramount importance.

Both institutions agreed to expand cooperation in future research, technology transfer and development projects to meet the evolving challenges of agriculture in Sindh.