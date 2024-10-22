SAU and Sindh HEC Collaborate for 5-Day Faculty Development Training Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In a concerted effort to enhance faculty competencies and elevate the standard of education, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC), has launched a 5-day Training of Trainers (ToT) program as part of its Faculty Development Program (FDP).

According to the University spokesperson, the initiative was designed to strengthen the teaching skills of young faculty from SAU's main campus, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET) and SAU's Umerkot Campus.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal commended the joint efforts of SAU and SHEC and stated that continuous professional development is essential for academic progress, and this Training of Trainers program provides valuable opportunities for young faculty members to enhance their teaching abilities.

Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, the program’s Focal Person and Coordinator, emphasized the importance of learning from the expertise of master trainers drawn from prestigious institutions such as Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), University of Sindh (UoS) and University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhit Shah.

The program was being attended by 35 faculty members who were eager to benefit from this professional development opportunity.