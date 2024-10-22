Open Menu

SAU And Sindh HEC Collaborate For 5-Day Faculty Development Training Program

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SAU and Sindh HEC Collaborate for 5-Day Faculty Development Training Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In a concerted effort to enhance faculty competencies and elevate the standard of education, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC), has launched a 5-day Training of Trainers (ToT) program as part of its Faculty Development Program (FDP).

According to the University spokesperson, the initiative was designed to strengthen the teaching skills of young faculty from SAU's main campus, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET) and SAU's Umerkot Campus.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal commended the joint efforts of SAU and SHEC and stated that continuous professional development is essential for academic progress, and this Training of Trainers program provides valuable opportunities for young faculty members to enhance their teaching abilities.

Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, the program’s Focal Person and Coordinator, emphasized the importance of learning from the expertise of master trainers drawn from prestigious institutions such as Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), University of Sindh (UoS) and University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhit Shah.

The program was being attended by 35 faculty members who were eager to benefit from this professional development opportunity.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Education Agriculture Young Progress Khairpur University Of Engineering And Technology HEC From

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

33 minutes ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

36 minutes ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

38 minutes ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

2 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

3 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

18 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan