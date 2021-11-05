SAU and SMEs discusses UN, WTO proposed GRASP plan for poverty reduction

The United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have proposed the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) plan for implementation through International Trade Centre (ITC) to reduce poverty in the country by strengthening small-scale agribusiness in Sindh and Balochistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have proposed the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) plan for implementation through International Trade Centre (ITC) to reduce poverty in the country by strengthening small-scale agribusiness in Sindh and Balochistan.

It was informed in a meeting held on Friday between the management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam and representatives of Small Medium-size Enterprises which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri Vice Chancellor, the university spokesman informed.

On behalf of SMEs and ITC, National consultant Babar Malik, Former Chief Secretary of Sindh and Consultant Abdul Subhan Memon, Local Consultants Ubaid Khan, Imran Inam and SME Development Specialist ITC Umar Arfi attended the meeting while Director Advancement and Financial Assistance Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar and others varsity officials assisted the Vice Chancellor.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the research institutes and international community have rejected the perception that results of investment in agriculture are not beneficial. The agricultural industry is rapidly taking a beneficial shape through production and agriculture by-products and its demand in the global market has multiplied, he said.

He said that women, who consists half of the country's population, have been deprived of constant investment and practical role, therefore it is suggested that opportunities should be provided them for representation and investment.

He informed that Sindh Agriculture University was providing research and teaching environment to its graduates on agricultural modernization, smart agriculture, modern farm structure and protection of new commodities and better breeds of animals.

He said we have ideas, but resources and technology are limited which causing development in slow direction.

The National Consultant Babar Malik said that the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project was launched by United Nations and the World Trade Organization to reduce poverty in the country by strengthening small-scale agribusiness in Sindh and Balochistan.

He informed that the project would provide financial and technical assistance to the stakeholders, experts and young scholars from rural areas of Sindh to propose agricultural development and especially for the transition of agriculture to industry over a period of six years. In this regard, the European Union delegation to Pakistan has provided assistance with a budget of up to 48,000,000 Euros, he informed.

Former Chief Secretary Sindh and Consultant Abdul Subhan Memon said we will involve experts, progressive farmers, agricultural experts and entrepreneurs graduates of Sindh Agriculture University for this project to get benefit from their opinions and experiences in this regard.

The SME Development Specialist (ITC) Umar Aarfi said that small and medium enterprises were the main source of economic growth, yet they continue to face financial difficulties. The SMEs can play role in creating employment, financial resources and alleviating poverty in rural areas in developing countries, he said and added, we are also conducting surveys in Sindh and Balochistan in this regard to create employment opportunities for the youth with the development of agro-industry.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar said that Sindh Agriculture University was highlighting the potential of its graduates through modern teaching and research methods. He also briefed the efforts and initiatives of the university for promotion of agriculture and livestock sectors.