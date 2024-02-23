SAU And TÄ°KA Agreed To Establish Modern Greenhouse Facility
The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TÄ°KA) have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a state of the art greenhouse facility at SAU Tandojam campus
According to the university spokesman, in a brief ceremony held at the senate hall of the university, the Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fatah Mari and the Coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Haleel Ibrahim Basaran formally signed the agreement.
As per the agreement, the SAU will host a cutting-edge greenhouse spanning 3,600 square feet, aimed at revolutionizing crop cultivation practices through innovative research and training initiatives.
Addressing the event, the VC Dr. Mari emphasized the friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, applauding notable cooperation of Turkey in agricultural development and research within Pakistan. He highlighted the potential for academic and research exchanges between universities of two countries, facilitated by this MoU.
Dr. Mari further stated the MoU would enhance relationships to safeguard food security, promote agricultural development, and manage economic resources effectively.
On the occasion, Haleel Ibrahim Basaran, the Coordinator of TIKA mentioned support of Turkey during the floods in Sindh, where they provided free wheat seeds to 1200 small farmers. "Both countries will connect business innovation centers with research and academic exchanges in their universities" underscoring the collaborative efforts between Turkey and Pakistan in academia and innovation, he added.
Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the faculty of Crop Protection, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Dr. Tanveer Fatima, Dr. Ibrahim Khaskheli, social activist Zahida Detho, Fatima Aziz representing TIKA, Dr. Tahseen Fatima, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Gillal, Dr. Muhammad Mithal along with others, attended the ceremony.
