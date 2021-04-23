SAU announces admissions in affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Friday announced a grant of admission to aspiring students in the affiliated colleges for pursuing agricultural education.

The 57th special meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr.

Fateh Marri decided that admission would be offered in affiliated colleges and sub-campuses of the varsity to those aspiring students who failed to get admission in undergraduate degree programme of the current academic year due to any reason.

It was decided in a meeting that the admissions would be offered to students in SZAB Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies and Sub Campus Umerko.It also decided to release the schedule of admissions shortly.