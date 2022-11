SAU announces admissions in Masters, PhD Programs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Director of Advanced Studies, Sindh Agriculture University Friday said that registration to the second, fourth, sixth and eighth (Spring) semester of MSc, ME, MSIT, MPhil and PhD would be started from November 28 to December 20 with usual fees.

He said,"The forms will also be accepted from December 21 to December 30 with late fee, he informed and added that regular classes will start from 2nd January 2023.""The registration for the ninth semester of batch 2018 of PhD programme will also be carried out from November 28 to December 20 with usual fees and with late fee from December 21 to December 30," he added.