SAU announces candidates' merit list for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Director Admissions Sindhi Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday announced the merit list of selected candidates for fresh admissions in various constituent colleges of Sindh Agriculture University.

The merit list of successful candidates has been announced for admissions in SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies Khairpur Mirs and SAU Sub-campus Umerkot, he informed and added that the list has been displayed at varsity' official website.

The Director Admissions has advised to all the candidates selected for admission to submit their admission fees with original academic documents by June 18. He also advised the students As that if they have any objection or concern regarding the merit / selection list, they should submit appeal in writing to the directorate alongwith supporting documents, within seven days, after the merit list is displayed on the website.