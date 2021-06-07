UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAU Announces Candidates' Merit List For Admissions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

SAU announces candidates' merit list for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Director Admissions Sindhi Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday announced the merit list of selected candidates for fresh admissions in various constituent colleges of Sindh Agriculture University.

The merit list of successful candidates has been announced for admissions in SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies Khairpur Mirs and SAU Sub-campus Umerkot, he informed and added that the list has been displayed at varsity' official website.

The Director Admissions has advised to all the candidates selected for admission to submit their admission fees with original academic documents by June 18. He also advised the students As that if they have any objection or concern regarding the merit / selection list, they should submit appeal in writing to the directorate alongwith supporting documents, within seven days, after the merit list is displayed on the website.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Khairpur Dokri Tando Jam June All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

39 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

42 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.