UrduPoint.com

SAU Announces Extension For Admission In Undergraduate Degree Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SAU announces extension for admission in undergraduate degree programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Director Admissions, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, has announced that the date of registration in current 2nd Semester (Fall) / Term of first to final year classes of Undergraduate Degree Programme up to October 10, 2022.

According to announcement here on Saturday, the registration has been scheduled in all faculties of the university, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, Information Technology Center, SZAB Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur Mirs, and Sub Campus Umerkot for the academic year 2021-2022.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Khairpur Dokri Tando Jam October All

Recent Stories

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

21 minutes ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

2 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

4 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

4 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.