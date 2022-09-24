SAU announces extension for admission in undergraduate degree programme

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Director Admissions, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, has announced that the date of registration in current 2nd Semester (Fall) / Term of first to final year classes of Undergraduate Degree Programme up to October 10, 2022.

According to announcement here on Saturday, the registration has been scheduled in all faculties of the university, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, Information Technology Center, SZAB Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur Mirs, and Sub Campus Umerkot for the academic year 2021-2022.