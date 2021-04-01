UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAU Announces Final Lists For Admission In Undergrad Prog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:20 PM

SAU announces final lists for admission in undergrad prog

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Thursday announced the third and final selection list for admissions in undergraduate degree programme.

According to a university spokesman, the list has been displayed at the official website of the varsity and the successful candidates have been advised to submit their certificates and admissions/registration fees Up to April 12.

The university spokesman informed that admissions in first year undergraduates' programme for the academic year 2020-21 have been granted in all faculties of the varsities as well as in Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology of affiliated colleges including SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies Khairpur Mirs and Sub Campus Umer Kot.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Khairpur Dokri April All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

8 minutes ago

Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

6 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Plans to Talk With US, Saudi Le ..

11 minutes ago

Top Iraqi, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Enhancing Bilat ..

23 minutes ago

Japan's Lawmakers Reject No-Confidence Motion Agai ..

23 minutes ago

China Ready to Work on Post-COVID Crossborder Trav ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.