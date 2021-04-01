SAU announces final lists for admission in undergrad prog

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Thursday announced the third and final selection list for admissions in undergraduate degree programme.

According to a university spokesman, the list has been displayed at the official website of the varsity and the successful candidates have been advised to submit their certificates and admissions/registration fees Up to April 12.

The university spokesman informed that admissions in first year undergraduates' programme for the academic year 2020-21 have been granted in all faculties of the varsities as well as in Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology of affiliated colleges including SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies Khairpur Mirs and Sub Campus Umer Kot.