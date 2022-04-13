UrduPoint.com

SAU Announces Sports Trials Schedule For Admissions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SAU announces sports trials schedule for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Wednesday announced sports trials for admission under the sports quota of the undergraduate degree programmesAccording to announcement, sports trial will start from April 20 for which, the candidates have been informed already through SMS.

After trials, admissions will be granted to successful candidates under sports quota, in all departments of the university as well affiliated colleges Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering, and Technologies and sub-campus Umerkot.

