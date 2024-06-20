SAU announces to establish new campus in Malir and seed farm in Setharja

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced the launch of two major projects, the establishment of a new campus in Malir, Karachi, to produce graduates aligned with industry needs, and the development of an experimental farm for pure seeds in Setharja, district Khairpur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced the launch of two major projects, the establishment of a new campus in Malir, Karachi, to produce graduates aligned with industry needs, and the development of an experimental farm for pure seeds in Setharja, district Khairpur.

These announcements were made by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari during an Eid-Milan meeting with the university's academic and administrative heads.

Dr. Mari highlighted that over the past three and a half years, the budget allocation from the Sindh government has increased tenfold, allowing the university to overcome its financial crisis gradually.

Significant improvements have been made to the university's infrastructure, classrooms and laboratories, and several projects have been launched in collaboration with international and national institutions, he added.

Dr. Mari emphasized that this year, a new campus will be established in Malir, Karachi, to introduce degree programs that meet industry requirements. Additionally, an experimental field will be developed in Setharja, Khairpur, to focus on the production of pure seeds.

He also mentioned that the accreditation of degree programs at the Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology was in its final stages.

According to the University spokesperson, during the meeting the Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Inayatullah Rajper praised Dr. Mari for establishing several new departments under the University Act, which has earned national and international recognition for the university. Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Dr. Altaf Sial noted that SAU was becoming one of the top universities in the country.

Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Dr. Zia-ul-Hasan Shah, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Riasat Ali Kubar, Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro, Ahmed Khan Mangi and others also spoke in the meeting.

Dean of Crop Protection Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Abdul Latif Bhutto, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, Riaz Hussain Soomro, Nusrat Hussain Chandio, Waheed Murad Shah and others attended the meeting.