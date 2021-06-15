SAU arranged condolence meeting for deceased students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting was held on Tuesday here at the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam to condole the death of two students who died in a road accident Yesterday.

Deans of various faculties, teachers and students participated in the condolence meeting.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that Nisar Ahmed Bugti and Abdul Khaliq Bugti, who died in the accident were among the promising students of the varsity.

The teachers, staff and students are in deep shock on the tragic demise of both the students, he said and underlined the need of launching training programmes for creating awareness among the students about road safety measures.

Among others, Dr Sayed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Jan Mohammad Mari, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Aqeel Bhutto, Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Tanio and Dr. Qamaruddin Jogi also addressed the participants and expressed their deep grief on the tragic demise of the students. Themeeting also offered fateha for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace.