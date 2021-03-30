SAU awards Ph.D degrees to scholars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The meeting of the board of Advances Studies, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam which held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, has awarded Ph.D. degrees to four scholars.

The meeting approved awarding of Ph.D. degrees to four scholars who have done their research in different fields. According to decision, Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi of Department of Agronomy was awarded PhD degree on research entitled "Better Production of Sunflower and Water Consumption through Water Management", Azizullah Memon Scholar of Animal Nutrition did research on "Impact of Limited food (Hunger) on the Performance of Chicken Meat, he was awarded PhD degree for his research.

Besides, Mohammad Choohan scholar in the field of Soil Science has been awarded degree for his research on "Study of groundwater (canal and polluted) agricultural land, rice grains and arsenic in rice husks for rice cultivation" while Ph.

D. degree has been awarded to Shahanshah a scholar of Department of education and Short Courses on his research entitled "Study of Standard Seeds and Marketing for Vegetables and Crops in Balochistan Province".

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while addressing the meeting said that the scholars must use modern research methods to further their research work. He said that the research of Scholars would benefit the agriculture and farmers community of the country including Sindh.

Among others, Director Advanced Studies Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Deans of different faculties including Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Khoonharo, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Engineer Riasat Ali Kabar, Syed Ghiasuddin Shah, syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Engineer Mumtaz Ali Jakhro and Dr Ghulam Murtaza Jamro attended the meeting.