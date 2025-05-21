SAU, Bayer Forge Research Alliance To Boost Crop Yields And Export Quality
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) To strengthen country's agricultural innovation and export potential, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has partnered with Bayer Pakistan to launch joint research initiatives on key crops including maize, banana, wheat, cotton, sugarcane and mango. The collaboration also promises expanded opportunities for student internships, employment and industry-relevant skill development.
A delegation from Bayer Pakistan, led by head of agriculture affairs Murtaza Quddusi visited SAU and met with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal to explore areas of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Munir Ahmed Jamali and Muhammad Khan Mari.
The two institutions agreed to deepen academia-industry engagement through collaborative research, innovation in hybrid seed development and joint efforts to address emerging agricultural challenges.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said, “With over 800 acres of experimental farms, SAU is uniquely positioned to lead applied research that directly benefits our farmers. We are already working closely with partners in the agri, textile, food and oil sectors to create impactful solutions and employment pathways for our graduates.”
Murtaza Quddusi highlighted Bayer’s commitment to agricultural sustainability in the country. He added, “After fruitful partnerships with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and MNS University of Agriculture Multan, we are excited to collaborate with SAU. Our focus is on developing region-specific hybrid maize varieties and improving the export quality of mangoes to meet global standards.”
