Open Menu

SAU, Bayer Forge Research Alliance To Boost Crop Yields And Export Quality

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SAU, Bayer forge research alliance to boost crop yields and export quality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) To strengthen country's agricultural innovation and export potential, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has partnered with Bayer Pakistan to launch joint research initiatives on key crops including maize, banana, wheat, cotton, sugarcane and mango. The collaboration also promises expanded opportunities for student internships, employment and industry-relevant skill development.

A delegation from Bayer Pakistan, led by head of agriculture affairs Murtaza Quddusi visited SAU and met with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal to explore areas of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Munir Ahmed Jamali and Muhammad Khan Mari.

The two institutions agreed to deepen academia-industry engagement through collaborative research, innovation in hybrid seed development and joint efforts to address emerging agricultural challenges.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said, “With over 800 acres of experimental farms, SAU is uniquely positioned to lead applied research that directly benefits our farmers. We are already working closely with partners in the agri, textile, food and oil sectors to create impactful solutions and employment pathways for our graduates.”

Murtaza Quddusi highlighted Bayer’s commitment to agricultural sustainability in the country. He added, “After fruitful partnerships with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and MNS University of Agriculture Multan, we are excited to collaborate with SAU. Our focus is on developing region-specific hybrid maize varieties and improving the export quality of mangoes to meet global standards.”

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

38 minutes ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

57 minutes ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

60 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

1 hour ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

1 hour ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

1 hour ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

5 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan