SAU begins admission process for postgraduate programs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has started admission process for the postgraduate degree programs of academic years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth fall semesters of MSc, ME, MSIT, MPhil and PhD with Usual fees from June 26 to July 19, 2024.

According to the spokesperson of SAU, candidates can register themselves with a late fee from July 22 to July 31, 2024, while regular classes will begin on July 29, 2024.