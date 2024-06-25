SAU Begins Admission Process For Postgraduate Programs
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has started admission process for the postgraduate degree programs of academic years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth fall semesters of MSc, ME, MSIT, MPhil and PhD with Usual fees from June 26 to July 19, 2024.
According to the spokesperson of SAU, candidates can register themselves with a late fee from July 22 to July 31, 2024, while regular classes will begin on July 29, 2024.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN Resident Coordinator calls on Balochistan Governor8 minutes ago
-
All constructions banned in Murree8 minutes ago
-
Action taken in Kacha area, drug test to begin in edu institutions from July 01: Sharjeel8 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt announces over Rs 220 bln budget for 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood meets with HEC Chairman; discusses strategies to empower youth18 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench nullifies 2024 delimitation of provincial and national assembly constituencies18 minutes ago
-
Safe City Authority, police arrest wanted thief18 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of ADC Part-I and II (Regular) Annual Examination 202228 minutes ago
-
CPO urges IOs to expedite crime cases resolutions with diligence28 minutes ago
-
Muqam underscores necessity of consistent, non-political approach to combating terrorism28 minutes ago
-
Operation against electricity theft started in Kohat28 minutes ago
-
President underlines efforts to create awareness about drug abuse, strengthen laws, engage communiti ..28 minutes ago