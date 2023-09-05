SAU bestows award on top faculty members

Three Teachers of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, were awarded Best Teacher Awards, shields, and cash prizes at a ceremony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Three Teachers of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, were awarded Best Teacher Awards, shields, and cash prizes at a ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Mari presented the awards and appreciated the services of those teachers, according to varsity's spokesman Gulsher Lochi.

The VC said they had been given awards in recognition of their academic and research performance.

Prof. Dr. Atta Hussain Shah of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Prof. Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro of the Institute of food Sciences and Technology, and Prof. Dr. Imran Khatri of the Faculty of Crop Protection have been nominated for the academic years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

During the event, Director Planning Dr Muhammad Mithal Loond was also awarded the shield for his research project of enhanced wheat harvest per acre.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the faculty and the students were up against an era of competence, competition, and modern technology.

Therefore, he added, the SAU's academicians would have to conduct groundbreaking research in the field of agriculture.

Marri observed that it was a matter of pride that 90 percent of the SAU's faculty hold the PhD degrees.

Dean Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr Altaf Siyal, Dr Ziaul Hassan Shah, and other faculty members also expressed their views.