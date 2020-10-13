UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAU Board Of Advanced Study Approves To Award Ph.D Degrees To Scholars

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

SAU Board of Advanced Study approves to award Ph.D degrees to scholars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Advanced Studies Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam which met here on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani has approved to award Ph.D degree to six Scholars of the varsity.               According to details, scholar Naila Gandhi conducted research on the topic of genetic analysis of phonological, physiological and productive features for salt tolerance in various wheat commodities.                      Scholar Muhammad Rafiq Rind did his research on the topic of genetic mutations in existing cotton commodities through Agrobacterium to develop new varieties of cotton while Shazia Yasmeen of the same department carried out research on leaf virus and its defenses in cotton.                      The scholar Mohammad Mithal Lund conducted research on the effects of harvesting and threshing at different times on the production and quality of wheat crop, Muhammad Haroon Hulyo carried out research on the biology and management of white-backed pests on paddy crop in Sindh and Saima Siddiqui did her research on the biological and management analysis and a joint strategy to eradicate harmful pests of the cotton crop through beneficial insects.

                     These scholars presented their research theses before members of Board of Advanced Study comprising deans Dr.

Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, the Academic Advisor to Vice Chancellor, Dr. Abdul Ghani Lanjar and Director Advanced Studies Dr. Altaf Sial. 

More Stories From Pakistan

