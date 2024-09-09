- Home
SAU, Brooke Pakistan Agreed To Jointly Enhance Veterinary Care And Welfare Of Animals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:19 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and Brooke Pakistan are collaborating on a project focused on the veterinary care, welfare and training of students regarding horses, donkeys and mules. The initiative aims to promote awareness of animal welfare and provide guidance to their owners on proper care.
According to a SAU spokesperson, this partnership has been strengthened with the introduction of a three-month paid internship program and a comprehensive five-year plan. The goal was to improve the welfare of horses, mules and donkeys in Sindh, alongside the training of veterinary experts, paramedics, and raising awareness among animal owners about treatment.
As part of the internship program, two students from the faculty of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences at SAU, Aftab Ahmed Lund and Shehzad Mugheri, were selected to enhance their practical skills in veterinary care, community development and communication. During the training, the students focused on diagnosing and treating common equine diseases, assessing body condition, and learning effective management practices.
In addition, they were trained on antimicrobial resistance and Brooke’s animal welfare policies, which include the safe use of medicines and proper animal handling techniques.
Upon completing the internship, both interns presented their projects and were awarded certificates in recognition of their successful efforts.
A ceremony, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, was held in the university’s committee room. Dr. Mari highlighted the importance of the MoU, particularly in improving animal health, nutrition, and training owners in better animal care practices. He also expressed optimism for further national and international opportunities for university graduates through Brooke’s paid internships. Dr. Mari announced plans to establish a center for animal welfare research and training within the faculty of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences.
Brooke Pakistan’s acting CEO, Dr. Javed Iqbal Gondal emphasized that this internship was part of Brooke's commitment to veterinary excellence and ensuring the welfare of working horses across the Pakistan. Faculty Dean Dr. Syed Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Sher Nawaz, Ahmed Umar Chaudhry, Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, Dr. Naimatullah Soomro and Muhammad Bashir also attended the event.
