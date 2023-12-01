SAU, BROOKE to work together for betterment, health of animals

The Sindh Agriculture University and BROOKE Pakistan have agreed on a joint project for the betterment and health of horses and other animals, internship for students, training of staff and awareness among animal owners for animal welfare in Sindh, for which the centre of this project will be established in the University's Faculty of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Sindh Agriculture University and BROOKE Pakistan have agreed on a joint project for the betterment and health of horses and other animals, internship for students, training of staff and awareness among animal owners for animal welfare in Sindh, for which the centre of this project will be established in the University's Faculty of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences.

The spokesperson of the University said on Friday that SAU and BROOKE Pakistan, for the next five years, through their experts will work together for the health of riding animals, especially horses, mules and donkeys and for research and treatment of diseases in animals. They also agreed to initiate various training and awareness programs for paramedical staff.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, Program Manager of BROOKE Pakistan Dr.

Javed Iqbal Gondal, Faculty Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Sher Nawaz and Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio signed the agreement.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari said that this is an important agreement, which focuses on the health of animals, and their food and besides their owners will also be trained regarding better treatment of animals.

He said that with this kind of research and training, our graduates will support people in the practical field, and the center of this research and training will be established in the University's faculty of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences and BROOKE will provide paid internships for university graduates and more opportunities for them in national and international institutions. Advisor to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Hasan Shah was also present on this occasion.