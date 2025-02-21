SAU Campus Umerkot to Host 2nd Int’l Conference on Medicinal Plants & Grazing Resources on Feb 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Campus Umerkot, in collaboration with Hamdard University Karachi and the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, is set to host the 2nd International Conference on Medicinal Plants and Grazing Resources (ICMPGR-2025) on Monday, February 24, 2025. The event is supported by the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, Pakistan.

The conference will be inaugurated and presided over by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr Altaf Ali Siyal. While collaborators include Prof Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SAU Campus Umerkot, Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University Karachi and James Okoth, Head of FAO Sindh Province.

The SAU spokesperson on Friday said that the prestigious international gathering will serve as a platform for academicians, researchers, scientists and industry experts to exchange insights on medicinal plants, grazing resources, climate change and economic development. Key discussions will focus on sustainable production, value chain development, branding and export potential of medicinal and aromatic plants.

A dedicated session will emphasize women’s economic empowerment, promoting gender inclusion, social mobilization and expanded employment opportunities in arid zones.

A large number of national and international agricultural experts, scientists and researchers will participate both in person and virtually. The arrangements for the event have been finalized.