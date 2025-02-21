Open Menu

SAU Campus Umerkot To Host 2nd Int’l Conference On Medicinal Plants & Grazing Resources On Feb 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 09:40 PM

SAU Campus Umerkot to Host 2nd Int’l Conference on Medicinal Plants & Grazing Resources on Feb 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Campus Umerkot, in collaboration with Hamdard University Karachi and the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, is set to host the 2nd International Conference on Medicinal Plants and Grazing Resources (ICMPGR-2025) on Monday, February 24, 2025. The event is supported by the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, Pakistan.

The conference will be inaugurated and presided over by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr Altaf Ali Siyal. While collaborators include Prof Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SAU Campus Umerkot, Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University Karachi and James Okoth, Head of FAO Sindh Province.

The SAU spokesperson on Friday said that the prestigious international gathering will serve as a platform for academicians, researchers, scientists and industry experts to exchange insights on medicinal plants, grazing resources, climate change and economic development. Key discussions will focus on sustainable production, value chain development, branding and export potential of medicinal and aromatic plants.

A dedicated session will emphasize women’s economic empowerment, promoting gender inclusion, social mobilization and expanded employment opportunities in arid zones.

A large number of national and international agricultural experts, scientists and researchers will participate both in person and virtually. The arrangements for the event have been finalized.

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

46 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

46 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

3 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan