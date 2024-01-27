Open Menu

SAU, Canadian Organisation To Work On Carbon Neutral Villages

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian organization "Hoopo" for a survey on the carbon-neutral villages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian organization "Hoopo" for a survey on the carbon-neutral villages.

The varsity's spokesman informed here that a training program was also conducted at the Faculty of Crop Protection in that regard.

He said the MoU was reached between SAU and Hoopo Inc. organization for research and collaboration on the design

of carbon-neutral villages using carbon reduction techniques and human resources.

Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Crop Protection Faculty, and Dr Naseer Qureshi, President of Hoopo, inked the agreement in presence of the SAU's Vice Chancellor Dr Fatah Marri.

He briefed that the objective of that collaboration was to find solutions to reduce carbon emissions from villages. As part

of the agreement, he added, the implementation of a village carbon footprint calculator, in accordance with international standards, was also included.

The agreement encompassed awareness and training programs on carbon reduction for students, faculty and farmers in addition to conducting a two-day training workshop on 'Carbon Neutral Villages' which was organized at the Faculty of

Crop Protection, with the participation of students from various departments.

Speaking at the workshop, the VC emphasized on the serious threat of climate change to the agricultural sector and

the economic conditions of the people.

Qureshi, President of Hoopo, delivered a lecture on the carbon neutral agenda and Farm Carbon Toolkit, stating that

the goal was to balance the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into space by offsetting it with carbon reduction

measures, achieving net zero carbon objectives.

Dr Ghazala Khan discussed the role of plants in carbon neutrality while Dr Renuka Thakore, the founder of the Global Sustainable Futures Network, UK, presented a brief introduction about the carbon budgeting, carbon mobilization,

carbon literacy and the capability to adapt to carbon.

Prof Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Prof Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Abdul Wahid Solangi and Dr Meharunnissa Raees also

shared their thoughts on the occasion.

The VC later awarded shields and certificates to organizers, experts and successful workshop participants.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture United Kingdom From Agreement

Recent Stories

Police holds flag march regarding general election ..

Police holds flag march regarding general elections

4 minutes ago
 People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh As ..

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif

4 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focu ..

Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..

1 minute ago
 LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

1 minute ago
 8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

1 minute ago
 Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD ..

Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody

1 minute ago
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encount ..

Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter

1 minute ago
 Flag march conducted in connection with election s ..

Flag march conducted in connection with election security

1 minute ago
 RPO issues directions to Multan Region police rega ..

RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections

1 minute ago
 Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelli ..

Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelling of Jahangir, Martin, other ..

1 minute ago
 Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

59 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue an ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamsha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan