SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian organization "Hoopo" for a survey on the carbon-neutral villages.

The varsity's spokesman informed here that a training program was also conducted at the Faculty of Crop Protection in that regard.

He said the MoU was reached between SAU and Hoopo Inc. organization for research and collaboration on the design

of carbon-neutral villages using carbon reduction techniques and human resources.

Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Crop Protection Faculty, and Dr Naseer Qureshi, President of Hoopo, inked the agreement in presence of the SAU's Vice Chancellor Dr Fatah Marri.

He briefed that the objective of that collaboration was to find solutions to reduce carbon emissions from villages. As part

of the agreement, he added, the implementation of a village carbon footprint calculator, in accordance with international standards, was also included.

The agreement encompassed awareness and training programs on carbon reduction for students, faculty and farmers in addition to conducting a two-day training workshop on 'Carbon Neutral Villages' which was organized at the Faculty of

Crop Protection, with the participation of students from various departments.

Speaking at the workshop, the VC emphasized on the serious threat of climate change to the agricultural sector and

the economic conditions of the people.

Qureshi, President of Hoopo, delivered a lecture on the carbon neutral agenda and Farm Carbon Toolkit, stating that

the goal was to balance the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into space by offsetting it with carbon reduction

measures, achieving net zero carbon objectives.

Dr Ghazala Khan discussed the role of plants in carbon neutrality while Dr Renuka Thakore, the founder of the Global Sustainable Futures Network, UK, presented a brief introduction about the carbon budgeting, carbon mobilization,

carbon literacy and the capability to adapt to carbon.

Prof Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Prof Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Abdul Wahid Solangi and Dr Meharunnissa Raees also

shared their thoughts on the occasion.

The VC later awarded shields and certificates to organizers, experts and successful workshop participants.