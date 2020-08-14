SAU celebrates Independence Day with national enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national enthusiasm at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and the Vice Chancellor Mujeebuddin Sehrai also hoisted national flag and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

A "Jashan e Azadi '' rally led by the Vice Chancellor was taken out from Crop Production faculty to the administration block in which hundreds of employees, faculty members and non teaching staff participated by holding national flags, banners and placards.

Addressing the rally, Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai said Pakistan was a blessing of ALLAH Almighty for all of us therefore we should play our part for its development and prosperity.

Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and days were not far when it would get liberation from Indian subjugation, SAU VC said.

He said agriculture was a mainstay of the economy of Pakistan for which Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) was playing an important role for the uplift of the agriculture sector of the country.

Dr. Sehrai said COVID-19 had affected almost all over the world including our country but Pakistan had faced this pandemic with courage and contained it from spreading further with the efforts of our doctors, armed forces and other relevant organizations.

Prof. Ismail Kunbhar, Anwar Hussain Khanzara and others also addressed the ceremony which was attended among others by all faculty deans including Dr. Aijaz Ali Khonharo, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Ghiasuddin Shah, Dr. Abdul Ghani Lanjar, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi.