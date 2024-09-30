SAU Completes Greenhouse Project With Turkish Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has successfully completed its state of the art greenhouse project, generously funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).
Situated near the Faculty of Crop Protection, this advanced facility is designed to support groundbreaking research on climate adaptive and off season crops, fruits, vegetables and other plant species well suited to Sindh’s unique environmental conditions.
According to a press release, a delegation from TIKA, led by Haleel Ibrahim Basaran and Fatima Aziz, visited the newly completed greenhouse on Monday. During the visit, the delegation observed the active experiments being conducted within the facility.
Haleel Ibrahim conveyed the deep connection between Turkia and Pakistan, referring to the greenhouse as a "gift from the Turkish people," and expressed optimism that it would become an essential hub for agricultural research benefiting experts, faculty and students at SAU. “This collaboration between TIKA and SAU is set to open new avenues for research and innovation in agriculture sector, with far-reaching benefits for both students and the broader farming community in Sindh”, he added.
Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo outlined the Primary research focus of the greenhouse, emphasizing its role in studying crop growth and adaptation under diverse climate conditions, including off-season cultivation. He expressed hope that the research outcomes will provide critical insights that can significantly enhance agricultural productivity in the province, aiding farmers in tackling the challenges posed by climate change.
Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro delivered a detailed briefing on the greenhouse's significance, praising the visionary leadership of SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari in driving the university toward modernization in both education and research field. Dr. Abro also commended TIKA’s unwavering support, which has been vital in realizing this project. Dr. Muhammad Imran Khatri also spoke on the occasion. Dr. Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr. Mehmood Leghari, Dr. Arfan Ahmed Gilal, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli and others were also present at the event.
