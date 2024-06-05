SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholars

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in partnership with COMSTECH, announced a fellowship program to assist Yemeni scholars

Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry, Coordinator General of COMSTECH and Head of International Office at SAU Dr. Habib Magsi formalized this step through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to bolster educational cooperation, said the spokesperson of SAU here Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that each fellowship would range from three to five months for Yemeni students currently residing in Yemen.

As per the MoU between SAU and COMSTECH, the selected scholars will receive tuition fee waivers and accommodation provided by SAU. However, the COMSTECH will cover round-trip airfare from Salalah to Karachi, as well as visa fee and travel expenses from Yemen to Salalah and from Karachi airport to SAU Tandojam, will also be facilitated. Furthermore, the SAU, COMSTECH and the Yemeni embassy in Islamabad will all receive equitable representation in promotional activities.