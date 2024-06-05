SAU, COMSTECH Join Hands To Support Yemeni Scholars
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:11 PM
Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in partnership with COMSTECH, announced a fellowship program to assist Yemeni scholars
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in partnership with COMSTECH, announced a fellowship program to assist Yemeni scholars.
Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry, Coordinator General of COMSTECH and Head of International Office at SAU Dr. Habib Magsi formalized this step through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to bolster educational cooperation, said the spokesperson of SAU here Wednesday.
The spokesperson said that each fellowship would range from three to five months for Yemeni students currently residing in Yemen.
As per the MoU between SAU and COMSTECH, the selected scholars will receive tuition fee waivers and accommodation provided by SAU. However, the COMSTECH will cover round-trip airfare from Salalah to Karachi, as well as visa fee and travel expenses from Yemen to Salalah and from Karachi airport to SAU Tandojam, will also be facilitated. Furthermore, the SAU, COMSTECH and the Yemeni embassy in Islamabad will all receive equitable representation in promotional activities.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar
National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunk ..
PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe city, taxation, e-governance sect ..
European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone rate cut
Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pasrur Cadet College to be made best educational institution: commissioner22 minutes ago
-
WUM marks World Environment Day32 minutes ago
-
National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget 2024-2546 seconds ago
-
Police arrest drug dealer, seize hashish in Sohbatpur32 minutes ago
-
PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe city, taxation, e-governance sectors48 seconds ago
-
Two children killed, other two injured in road accident32 minutes ago
-
Victims of Aggression: Raising ‘Voice for the Voiceless’ on International Day of Innocent Child ..41 minutes ago
-
Heatwave relief camp inaugurated at BNBWU41 minutes ago
-
World Environment Day 2024: Collective efforts vital to win fight against all kinds of pollution42 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for sacrificial animal market42 minutes ago
-
PTI intra party elections case delisted due to bench unavailability42 minutes ago
-
BUJ flays attack on Chaman Press Club42 minutes ago