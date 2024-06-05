Open Menu

SAU, COMSTECH Join Hands To Support Yemeni Scholars

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:11 PM

SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholars

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in partnership with COMSTECH, announced a fellowship program to assist Yemeni scholars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in partnership with COMSTECH, announced a fellowship program to assist Yemeni scholars.

Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry, Coordinator General of COMSTECH and Head of International Office at SAU Dr. Habib Magsi formalized this step through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to bolster educational cooperation, said the spokesperson of SAU here Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that each fellowship would range from three to five months for Yemeni students currently residing in Yemen.

As per the MoU between SAU and COMSTECH, the selected scholars will receive tuition fee waivers and accommodation provided by SAU. However, the COMSTECH will cover round-trip airfare from Salalah to Karachi, as well as visa fee and travel expenses from Yemen to Salalah and from Karachi airport to SAU Tandojam, will also be facilitated. Furthermore, the SAU, COMSTECH and the Yemeni embassy in Islamabad will all receive equitable representation in promotional activities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Agriculture Yemen Salalah Visa All From Airport

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
 National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organi ..

National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunk ..

46 seconds ago
 PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe cit ..

PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe city, taxation, e-governance sect ..

48 seconds ago
 European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone ..

European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone rate cut

49 seconds ago
 Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan

Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan

54 seconds ago
 Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

6 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan