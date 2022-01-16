SAU conducts entry test for admissions in academic session 2021-2022

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of 2940 male and female candidates were appeared in the entry test conducted here at Public school, Latifabad on Sunday for admission in different disciplines of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and its affiliated colleges as well as Umer Kot Sub-Campus for academic session 2021-2022.

According to university spokesman, the management has made a district wise allocation of a total 1,662 seats offering for admission to its five faculties as well as SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Kahairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology situated SAU Sub Campus Umer Kot.

A total of 2940 candidates including 300 female, of them 901 passed HSC part-II pre-engineering group, 2011 in pre-medical group and 28 in pre-computer groups examination were appeared in the entry test.

According to him, the proportion of the female candidates remained low like every year at around 10% or 300 candidates of the total applicants.

The university's 5 faculties include Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Agricultural Social Science, Crop Production and Crop Protection.

The varsity management in collaboration with the district administration and Police has adopted strict security arrangements at the entry test centre with implementation of standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marrir who visited the centre said that the test was conducted in peaceful atmosphere with provision of required facilities to the candidates.

Among others, Deans, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Giasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio and Registrar Ghulam Mohyaddin Qureshi also accompanied the Vice Chancellor during his visit to test centre.