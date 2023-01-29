SAU conducts entry test for Admissions in undergraduate degree programme

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The candidates from across the country participated in the entry test for admissions in the undergraduate degree program, in different faculties of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, its colleges and sub-campuses here on Sunday.

The varsity's spokesman informed that some 70 blocks were formed for seating arrangements for the students amid a foolproof security system.

He added that 4,533 candidates, including 3,266 with pre-medical college level qualifications and 1,200 with pre-engineering, participated in the test while there were 634 female candidates as well among them.

He said the SAU was offering the degree programs in its all 5 colleges, Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, as well as in Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur, in College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur and in Sub Campus Umerkot.

The spokesman told the test consisted of 100 MCQs for which 100 minutes were provided to the candidates.

Talking to the media on the occasion Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri said there were great job opportunities for the youth in agriculture with the addition of eight new degree programs in the university and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus.

He added that scholarship opportunities also awaited the students.

Marri announced the varsity had waived the admission fee for female students in order to encourage higher enrollment of that gender in agricultural studies.

He apprised for the first time under the supervision of SAU's testing unit the results of the entry test would be announced through the OMR system which conducted the automatic answer sheet assessment.

The Deans Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Altaf Siyal, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar and Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, besides other senior faculty also visited the test center.